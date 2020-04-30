Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Anorexiants are drugs that act on the central nervous system to suppress the individual’s appetite. They have a stimulating effect on the hypothalamic and limbic regions. Anorexiants suppress the appetite hence are used as therapy for obesity. Anorexiants increases the basal metabolic rate of the individual. Anorexiants also increase the cellular uptake of glucose and also it diminishes the dietary fat absorption.

The Anorexiants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising obese population in various countries. Moreover, rising government awareness programs related to health issues associated with obesity is expected to amplify the demand for anorexiants market.

The global Anorexiants market is segmented on the basis of drug classification, route of administration and end user. Based on drug classification, the market is segmented into Catecholamines Anorexiants and Serotonin Anorexiants. Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral and Subcutaneous. On the basis of End User the market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies and online.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anorexiants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anorexiants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Anorexiants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Anorexiants market in these regions.

