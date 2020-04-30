Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Anti-fungal agents are a drug which detects and eradicates fungal pathogens from body with minimal toxic side effects to a body. Antifungal agents are also known as antimycotic medication which is used to prevent fungal infection. Unclean and unhygienic are favorable environment for fungal growth. Fungal infection cause diseases such as candidiasis, mucormycosis, fungal pneumonia, and various other diseases

The Anti-fungal agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising progress of drug resistance, besides rising concern regarding health issue is also contributing positively. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing individual medical spending capacity in developed regions are anticipated to increase the demand for anti-fungal agents.

The global Anti-fungal agents market is segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutic indication, dosage form. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into echinocandins, azoles, polyenes, and allylamines . Based on therapeutic indication, the market is segmented into Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis , Candidiasis and others. On the basis of dosage form the market is segmented into powders, ointments, drugs and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anti-fungal agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anti-fungal agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Anti-fungal agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Anti-fungal agents market in these regions.

