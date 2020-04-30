Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Tuberculosis (TB) treatment is completed over a long period, and constant medicine and monitoring is needed during the treatment. This eventually results in complete high treatment costs. Increasing prevalence of pediatric tuberculosis and growing incidence of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB incidences are more driving the growth of the market.

The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of tuberculosis, rising government initiative for tuberculosis awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure and developed diagnostic strategies. Moreover, the upsurge in number of hospitals and clinics for TB is also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

The global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class and end user. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into isoniazid, rifampin, ethambutol, pyrazinamide, fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides, and others. Based on end user, the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, government agencies, non profit organizations, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Overview

5.2 Global Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market

