COVID-19: Potential impact on Fishing Rods Market Consumption, Supply, Global Gross Margin & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Latest Insights on the Global Fishing Rods Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Fishing Rods market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Fishing Rods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Fishing Rods market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Fishing Rods market in different segments

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Fishing Rods market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The fishing rods market research study offers extensive analysis including market value and forecasts for the market based on a verified and effective research methodology. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary research data. Fact.MR analysts and experts are have verified the data gathered through research on the fishing rods market which adds to the reliability of the report. This fishing rods market study acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the companies looking for business in the fishing rods market. Stakeholders are able to take informed decision and articulate key long-term growth strategies for the growth of their businesses.

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Fishing Rods market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Fishing Rods market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Fishing Rods market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Fishing Rods market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Fishing Rods market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Fishing Rods market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Fishing Rods during the forecast period?

