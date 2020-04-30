The primary reason behind the growth of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is the expansion of the worldwide construction and e-commerce industries. In 2018, the market generated a revenue of $7,414.0 million, which is projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024), to $9,351.8 million. As the term suggests, these adhesives join two surfaces with just a slight touch or light mechanical force. These are mostly used in tapes, foils and films, notepads, and labels.

Based on formulation, the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is categorized into silicon, rubber, acrylate, and others. The ‘others’ category includes ethylene vinyl acetate, styrene block copolymers,poly urethane, poly vinyl ether,and polyvinyl pyrrolidone. Among these, acrylate formulation-based adhesives led the market during the historical period (2014–2018), in terms of value as well as volume, owing to the high requirement for their end-use products, including baby diapers, medical tapes,and sanitary napkins. As the demand for these products is predicted to rise further, the acrylate category would continue its market dominance.

Packaging, electrical &electronics, automotive, construction, healthcare &hygiene, and others are the various divisions under the application segment of the market. Packaging was the largest division in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market during the historical period, due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. Seeing the lucrative opportunities, many more players are expected to make a foray into the e-commerce sector, which would lead to an increasing use of such adhesives in the future. This is why packaging will still be the largest category during the forecast period.

In recent times, the sale of electronic devices, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG),and stationery products through online shopping platforms has witnessed a sharp surge. Among these, FMCGs require the most elaborate packaging in the e-commerce sector, which pushed the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives. The growth in this sector in Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been at a rate double that of North America and three times that of Europe. Therefore, the prosperity of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market has as direct relation to the increase in e-commerce sales.

Geographical Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe accounted for the first and second largest market shares in the global market for pressure sensitive adhesives market during the historical period, and are expted to account for over 65% global market share by 2024. This significant market share is attributed to the growth in FMCG, automotive, and construction industries. Majorly, APAC region’s demand for these adhesives is growing at a significant pace, which follows by Middle East & Africa (MEA). Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, and several other countries in MEA region are showing developing certain industries such as construction and FMCG.

Further, India is expected to show a significant growth in pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period, due to the growth in various end use industries such as packaging, construction, healthcare, and electrical and electronics.