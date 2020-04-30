The automotive automatic transmission doesn’t require driver to shift gears. With developments in the automotive industry, different type of automatic transmissions have come up such as dual-clutch automatics, conventional torque-converter step-gear automatics, and continuously variable automatic transmissions. There has been a significant rise in the demand for DCTS and hybrids in heavy commercial vehicles. The major manufacturers are coming up with innovative products to Leading auto-manufacturers are collaborating with domestic players.

The automotive automatic transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preference for enhanced driving experience and demand for lightweight transmission systems. However, high costs of advanced transmission systems may hamper the growth of the automotive automatic transmission market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the automotive automatic transmission market and the key players over the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive automatic transmission market with detailed market segmentation by type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive automatic transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive automatic transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive automatic transmission market is segmented on the basis of type, fuel type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as gasoline, diesel, electric vehicle, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive automatic transmission market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive automatic transmission market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive automatic transmission market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive automatic transmission market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive automatic transmission market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive automatic transmission market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive automatic transmission in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive automatic transmission market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive automatic transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– Allison Transmission Inc.

– BorgWarner Inc.

– Continental AG

– Eaton Corporation

– Hilite International

– Magna International Inc.

– Valeo

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

