Artificial intelligence is used in prediction & finding of traffic accidents and circumstances (by converting traffic sensors into intelligent agents with the help of cameras), it is used in deciding control & optimization problems. The rise in the government policy for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and progress of autonomous vehicles play a crucial role in the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market . The major issues restraining the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market is the high price of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure improvement cost. Truck Platooning and increasing level of autonomy are some prospects for artificial intelligence in transportation market. Cyber security, and data privacy are encounters for artificial intelligence in transportation market .

Autonomous trucks are expected to be the firmest rising section of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the key objective for the submission of artificial intelligence technology. AI technology research was converging on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has loosened to make fully autonomous trucks. Trucks are the key contributor to the transportation sector of North America.

The “Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Artificial intelligence in transportation with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial intelligence in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by offering type, application type, technology type, and process type. The global Artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Artificial intelligence in transportation market and offers key trends and opportunities in Automotive and Transportation.

The Artificial intelligence in transportation market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, application, technology, and process type. On the basis of offering, market is segmented as software, and hardware. On the basis of application market is segmented as HMI and ADAS. On the basis of technology type market is segmented as deep learning, computer vision, and NLP. On the basis of process type market is segmented as signal recognition, and data mining.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Artificial intelligence in transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Artificial intelligence in transportation market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial intelligence in transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Artificial intelligence in transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial intelligence in transportation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Artificial intelligence in transportation market .

The report also includes the profiles of Artificial intelligence in transportation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Daimler AG

– Volvo Group

– Scania Group

– PACCAR Inc

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Valeo SA

– NVIDIA Corp

– Intel Corp

– Continental AG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

