The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Body Mist Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2018 – 2028

The presented market report on the global Body Mist market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Body Mist market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Body Mist market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Body Mist market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Body Mist market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Body Mist market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Body Mist Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Body Mist market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Body Mist market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.

In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.

In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.

In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.