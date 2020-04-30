The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Angioplasty Balloon Market globally. This report on ‘Angioplasty Balloon Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Angioplasty balloon is used in various interventional procedures for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. There are number of angioplasty balloon catheters available in the market. These devices come in a wide range of lengths and diameters, and are made from a variety of materials such as nylon, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and polyurethane.

Growth of the market for angioplasty balloon is ruled by various factors such as advancements in the angioplasty balloons and increasing of demand for angioplasty balloons in cardiac cauterization labs and surgical centers. Furthermore, increasing number of products receiving FDA approvals and availability of wide range of angioplasty balloons also drives the market growth. However, high cost of angioplasty balloon and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Abbott

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Cardinal Health

4. Cook Medical

5. C. R. Bard, Inc.

6. ENDOCOR GmbH

7. Medtronic

8. Spectranetics

9. BIOTRONIK.

10. Terumo Medical Corporation

The global angioplasty balloon market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into normal balloons, drug eluting balloons, scoring balloons, and cutting balloons. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into nylon, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, silicone urethane co-polymers, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and catheterization laboratories.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Angioplasty Balloon Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Angioplasty Balloon Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Angioplasty Balloon in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Angioplasty Balloon market.

The Angioplasty Balloon Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

