The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Blood Collection Devices Market globally. This report on ‘Blood Collection Devices Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & Syringes, and lancets and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001279/

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, new product launches by market players and extensive use of blood collection devices in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of surgical procedures and rising demand for blood collection devices support the growth of the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. BD

2. Medtronic

3. Terumo Medical Corporation

4. Haemonetics

5. Fresenius Kabi AG

6. NIPRO Medical Corporation

7. Greiner Bio One International GmbH

8. Retractable Technologies, Inc.

9. FL MEDICAL s.r.l.

10. Smiths Group

The global blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lancet, needles & syringes, tubes, blood bags, laser systems and accessories. Tubes is further segmented into serum tubes, heparin tubes, coagulation tubes, glucose tubes, and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Tubes. Accessories is further segmented into tube holder, blood collection tray, dispenser, and others. On the basis of method, the market is segmented into manual and automated. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics and treatment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and home healthcare.

Blood Collection Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Blood Collection Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001279/

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]