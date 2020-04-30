The primary factors propelling the cell isolation market to prosperity are the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, funding by the government for cell-based research, and rising number of studies on personalized medicine. The market, which generated a revenue of $4.6 billion in 2017, is predicted to progress at an 18.8% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period), to ultimately value $12.6 billion by 2023. For diagnostic testing and disease prognosis, cells of various types are identified and extracted from the body.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-isolation-market/report-sample

Based on type, the cell isolation market is bifurcated into animal and human cells, of which animal cells held the larger revenue share in 2017. Animal cells, primarily those derived from mice, are heavily used in drug development to study the preliminary efficacy, toxicity, and pharmacokinetics of new drug molecules. During the forecast period, faster growth would be witnessed by the human cell bifurcation, at a CAGR of 19.9%, owing to the rapid enhancements in the stem cell technology, which is being utilized to treat numerous diseases.

Cancer research, biomolecule isolation, tissue regeneration, stem cell research, therapeutics, and in-vitro diagnostics are the various categories, when the cell isolation market is segmented on the basis of application. During the historical period (2013–2017), the biomolecule isolation category held the largest share, and it is also expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This would be on account of the increasing preference of pharmaceutical organizations on using biomolecules for drug development, as they have fewer side-effects than small molecules.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cell-isolation-market

In 2017, North America was the largest cell isolation market across the world, with an around 38.0% revenue share. This was because a large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, academic institutions, and research laboratories, which use the technique, are present in the region. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to observe the fastest growth, at a 22.1% CAGR, due to the rising focus on applied and basic medical research here, especially in India and China, where a number of institutes dedicated to cell-based research have been founded.

Thus, with the surging requirement for biopharmaceuticals, especially those needed to treat cancer, the usage of cell isolation would continue to increase around the globe.