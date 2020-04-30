(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the catheter-related bloodstream infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the catheter-related bloodstream infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Japan, APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Russia.

Catheter-related bloodstream infection is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intramuscular(I.V.)catheters. CRBSI refers to bloodstream infection attributed to an intramuscular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral veni-puncture blood culture specimens. Also known as catheter-related sepsis, it is the most common cause of nosocomial bacteria.

Epidemiology

Report key facts-

As per the DelveInsight’s estimates, the incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM was found to be 669,393, in 2017

The estimates show a higher incidence of CRBSI in the US with 328,107 cases, in 2017.

As per the analysis, in the US, the incidence of Gram-positive bacteria is more than Gram-negative bacteria and very few are affected with candida species (fungi). Methicillin susceptible Staphylococcus aureus occupies the maximum patient pool among the Gram-positive bacteria, with 140,687 cases of this category,in 2017.

Some of key companies are working on this disease that are given below-

CorMedix Pharma Co.

Geistlich Pharma Co.

Tauro PharmGmbH Co.

Name of covered drugs that are given below-

Neutrolin

Taurosept

Taurolock

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infection (CRBSI) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRBSI in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRBSI in 2028

3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI): Disease Background and Overview

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. United States Epidemiology

6. EU5 Epidemiology

7. APAC Epidemiology

8. LATAM Epidemiology

10. Russia Epidemiology

11. Total Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11.1. Treatment of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

11.1.1. General

11.1.2. Short-term Central Venous or Arterial CRBSI

11.1.3. Long-term Central Venous CRBSI

11.2. Treatment Guidelines for Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)

11.2.1. Infectious Diseases Society of America: Guidelines for the pathogen-specific treatment

11.2.2. Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases: Treatment of CRBSIs

11.3. Prevention Guidelines of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

11.3.1. Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

11.3.2. European Renal Best Practice (ERBP) Recommendations for Prevention of CRBSIs

11.3.3. APSIC Guide for Prevention of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI)

11.3.4. Indian Society of Intensive Care Medicine Guidelines for the Prevention of Vascular Catheter-Associated Infection

12. Unmet Needs

13. Marketed Products

13.1. Neutrolin: CorMedix

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.2. Mechanism of Action

13.1.3. Regulatory milestones

13.1.4. Clinical Development

13.1.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.1.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.1.7. Product Profile

13.2. Taurosept: Geistlich Pharma

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Mechanism of Action

13.2.3. Regulatory milestones

13.2.4. Clinical Development

13.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.6. Product Profile

13.3. Taurolock: TauroPharm GmbH

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Mechanism of Action

13.3.3. Regulatory Milestones

13.3.4. Clinical Development

13.3.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.3.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.3.7. Product Profile

13.4. IntraLock: Fresenius Medical Care

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Mechanism of Action

13.4.3. Regulatory Milestones

13.4.4. Advantages

13.4.5. Product Profile

14. Off-label Drugs

14.1. Antibacterials

14.1.1. Daptomycin

14.1.1.1. Product Description

14.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.1.3. Generic Availability

14.1.1.4. Clinical Trials Information

14.1.2. Vancomycin

14.1.2.1. Product Description

14.1.2.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.2.3. Generic Availability

14.1.3. Cefazolin

14.1.3.1. Product Description

14.1.3.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.3.3. Generic Availability

14.1.4. Ampicillin

14.1.4.1. Product Description

14.1.4.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.4.3. Generic Availability

14.1.5. Ciprofloxacin

14.1.5.1. Product Description

14.1.5.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.5.3. Generic Availability

14.1.6. Amikacin

14.1.6.1. Product Description

14.1.6.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.6.3. Generic Availability

14.1.7. Teicoplanin

14.1.7.1. Product Description

14.1.7.2. Mechanism of Action

14.1.7.3. Generic Availability

14.2. Antifungals

14.2.1. Fluconazole

14.2.1.1. Product Description

14.2.1.2. Mechanism of Action

14.2.1.3. Generic Availability

14.2.2. Amphotericin B

14.2.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2.2. Mechanism of Action

14.2.2.3. Generic Availability

15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Mino-Lok: Citius Pharmaceuticals

15.1.1. Product Description

15.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.1.3. Clinical Development

15.1.4. Product Profile

16. CRBSI: Global Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.1.1. Market Size of CRBSI in the Global Market

16.1.2. Market Size of CRBSI by Therapies in the Global Market

17. Total Market Size of North America

17.1. United States: Market Outlook

17.2. United States Market Size

17.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

17.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by Therapies in the US

18. Total Market Size of Europe

18.1. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

18.2. Germany Market Size

18.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

18.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Germany

18.3. France Market Size

18.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

18.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in France

18.4. Italy Market Size

18.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

18.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Italy

18.5. Spain Market Size

18.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

18.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Spain

18.6. United Kingdom Market Size

18.6.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

18.6.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in the UK

19. Total Market Size of APAC Countries

19.1. APAC Countries: Market Outlook

19.2. Japan Market Outlook

19.3. Japan Market Size

19.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Japan

19.4. China Market Size

19.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in China

19.5. India Market Size

19.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in India

19.6. Taiwan Market Size

19.6.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.6.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Taiwan

19.7. South Korea Market Size

19.7.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.7.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in South Korea

19.8. Australia Market Size

19.8.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

19.8.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Australia

20. Total Market Size of LATAM Countries

20.1. LATAM Countries: Market Outlook

20.2. Argentina Market Size

20.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

20.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Argentina

20.3. Brazil Market Size

20.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

20.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Brazil

20.4. Mexico Market Size

20.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

20.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Mexico

20.5. Colombia Market Size

20.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

20.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Colombia

21. Russia: Market Outlook

21.1. Russia Market Size

21.1.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

21.1.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Russia

22. Total Market Size of Middle East Countries

22.1. Middle East Countries: Market Outlook

22.2. Saudi Arabia Market Size

22.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

22.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Saudi Arabia

22.3. UAE Market Size

22.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI

22.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in the UAE

23. Market Drivers

24. Market Barriers

25. Appendix

25.1. Report Methodology

26. DelveInsight Capabilities

27. Disclaimer

28. About DelveInsight

