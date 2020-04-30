(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight’s Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the catheter-related bloodstream infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the catheter-related bloodstream infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Japan, APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Russia.
Catheter-related bloodstream infection is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intramuscular(I.V.)catheters. CRBSI refers to bloodstream infection attributed to an intramuscular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral veni-puncture blood culture specimens. Also known as catheter-related sepsis, it is the most common cause of nosocomial bacteria.
Epidemiology
Report key facts-
- As per the DelveInsight’s estimates, the incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM was found to be 669,393, in 2017
- The estimates show a higher incidence of CRBSI in the US with 328,107 cases, in 2017.
- As per the analysis, in the US, the incidence of Gram-positive bacteria is more than Gram-negative bacteria and very few are affected with candida species (fungi). Methicillin susceptible Staphylococcus aureus occupies the maximum patient pool among the Gram-positive bacteria, with 140,687 cases of this category,in 2017.
Some of key companies are working on this disease that are given below-
- CorMedix Pharma Co.
- Geistlich Pharma Co.
- Tauro PharmGmbH Co.
Name of covered drugs that are given below-
- Neutrolin
- Taurosept
- Taurolock
1. Key Insights
2. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infection (CRBSI) Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRBSI in 2017
2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRBSI in 2028
3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI): Disease Background and Overview
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. United States Epidemiology
6. EU5 Epidemiology
7. APAC Epidemiology
8. LATAM Epidemiology
10. Russia Epidemiology
11. Total Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
11.1. Treatment of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)
11.1.1. General
11.1.2. Short-term Central Venous or Arterial CRBSI
11.1.3. Long-term Central Venous CRBSI
11.2. Treatment Guidelines for Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)
11.2.1. Infectious Diseases Society of America: Guidelines for the pathogen-specific treatment
11.2.2. Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases: Treatment of CRBSIs
11.3. Prevention Guidelines of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)
11.3.1. Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
11.3.2. European Renal Best Practice (ERBP) Recommendations for Prevention of CRBSIs
11.3.3. APSIC Guide for Prevention of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI)
11.3.4. Indian Society of Intensive Care Medicine Guidelines for the Prevention of Vascular Catheter-Associated Infection
12. Unmet Needs
13. Marketed Products
13.1. Neutrolin: CorMedix
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.2. Mechanism of Action
13.1.3. Regulatory milestones
13.1.4. Clinical Development
13.1.5. Clinical Trials Information
13.1.6. Safety and Efficacy
13.1.7. Product Profile
13.2. Taurosept: Geistlich Pharma
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Mechanism of Action
13.2.3. Regulatory milestones
13.2.4. Clinical Development
13.2.5. Safety and Efficacy
13.2.6. Product Profile
13.3. Taurolock: TauroPharm GmbH
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Mechanism of Action
13.3.3. Regulatory Milestones
13.3.4. Clinical Development
13.3.5. Clinical Trials Information
13.3.6. Safety and Efficacy
13.3.7. Product Profile
13.4. IntraLock: Fresenius Medical Care
13.4.1. Product Description
13.4.2. Mechanism of Action
13.4.3. Regulatory Milestones
13.4.4. Advantages
13.4.5. Product Profile
14. Off-label Drugs
14.1. Antibacterials
14.1.1. Daptomycin
14.1.1.1. Product Description
14.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.1.3. Generic Availability
14.1.1.4. Clinical Trials Information
14.1.2. Vancomycin
14.1.2.1. Product Description
14.1.2.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.2.3. Generic Availability
14.1.3. Cefazolin
14.1.3.1. Product Description
14.1.3.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.3.3. Generic Availability
14.1.4. Ampicillin
14.1.4.1. Product Description
14.1.4.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.4.3. Generic Availability
14.1.5. Ciprofloxacin
14.1.5.1. Product Description
14.1.5.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.5.3. Generic Availability
14.1.6. Amikacin
14.1.6.1. Product Description
14.1.6.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.6.3. Generic Availability
14.1.7. Teicoplanin
14.1.7.1. Product Description
14.1.7.2. Mechanism of Action
14.1.7.3. Generic Availability
14.2. Antifungals
14.2.1. Fluconazole
14.2.1.1. Product Description
14.2.1.2. Mechanism of Action
14.2.1.3. Generic Availability
14.2.2. Amphotericin B
14.2.2.1. Product Description
14.2.2.2. Mechanism of Action
14.2.2.3. Generic Availability
15. Emerging Therapies
15.1. Mino-Lok: Citius Pharmaceuticals
15.1.1. Product Description
15.1.2. Other Developmental Activities
15.1.3. Clinical Development
15.1.4. Product Profile
16. CRBSI: Global Market Analysis
16.1. Key Findings
16.1.1. Market Size of CRBSI in the Global Market
16.1.2. Market Size of CRBSI by Therapies in the Global Market
17. Total Market Size of North America
17.1. United States: Market Outlook
17.2. United States Market Size
17.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
17.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by Therapies in the US
18. Total Market Size of Europe
18.1. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
18.2. Germany Market Size
18.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
18.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Germany
18.3. France Market Size
18.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
18.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in France
18.4. Italy Market Size
18.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
18.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Italy
18.5. Spain Market Size
18.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
18.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Spain
18.6. United Kingdom Market Size
18.6.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
18.6.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in the UK
19. Total Market Size of APAC Countries
19.1. APAC Countries: Market Outlook
19.2. Japan Market Outlook
19.3. Japan Market Size
19.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Japan
19.4. China Market Size
19.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in China
19.5. India Market Size
19.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in India
19.6. Taiwan Market Size
19.6.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.6.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Taiwan
19.7. South Korea Market Size
19.7.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.7.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in South Korea
19.8. Australia Market Size
19.8.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
19.8.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Australia
20. Total Market Size of LATAM Countries
20.1. LATAM Countries: Market Outlook
20.2. Argentina Market Size
20.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
20.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Argentina
20.3. Brazil Market Size
20.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
20.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Brazil
20.4. Mexico Market Size
20.4.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
20.4.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Mexico
20.5. Colombia Market Size
20.5.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
20.5.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Colombia
21. Russia: Market Outlook
21.1. Russia Market Size
21.1.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
21.1.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Russia
22. Total Market Size of Middle East Countries
22.1. Middle East Countries: Market Outlook
22.2. Saudi Arabia Market Size
22.2.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
22.2.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in Saudi Arabia
22.3. UAE Market Size
22.3.1. Total Market size of CRBSI
22.3.2. Market Size of CRBSI by therapies in the UAE
23. Market Drivers
24. Market Barriers
25. Appendix
25.1. Report Methodology
