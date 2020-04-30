(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Catheter-related bloodstream infection is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intramuscular(I.V.)catheters. CRBSI refers to bloodstream infection attributed to an intramuscular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral veni-puncture blood culture specimens. Also known as catheter-related sepsis, it is the most common cause of nosocomial bacteria.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts-

As per the DelveInsight’s estimates, the incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM was found to be 669,393, in 2017

The estimates show a higher incidence of CRBSI in the US with 328,107 cases, in 2017.

As per the analysis, in the US, the incidence of Gram-positive bacteria is more than Gram-negative bacteria and very few are affected with candida species (fungi). Methicillin susceptible Staphylococcus aureus occupies the maximum patient pool among the Gram-positive bacteria, with 140,687 cases of this category,in 2017.

Some of key companies are working on this disease that are given below-

CorMedix Pharma Co.

Geistlich Pharma Co.

Tauro PharmGmbH Co.

Name of covered drugs that are given below-

Neutrolin

Taurosept

Taurolock

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs)

3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Treatment and Management

6.2. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

