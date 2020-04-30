India – April 29th, 2020 – “You can only have two things in life, reasons or results but reasons don’t count and Results don’t lie” – Robbin Anthony. Newly launched global travel service provider known as ‘TrueHAB’ is a goal oriented technology platform that gets you RESULTS! They take pride in the consistent use of cutting-edge technology and a well trained team in possession of vast skills, knowledge and dedication to make a real difference to their clients.

Marking by memorable milestone achievements in helping to make the world a better place to live in Pratima Sinha and Prem Singh Kukreja who are passionate about easing the burden that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought to the travel industry is thrilled to announce to the general public about the launch of their travel service where travelers will get the best in the industry of travel experts and agents, making their travel dreams cost-optimal and finding new and exciting destinations to explore. TrueHAB is specifically built as a universe of its own which will be respected; admired and valued by celebrities and stars across the globe.

As the world witness and battle with an invincible enemy known as Coronavirus, the world economy is currently been shattered especially the travel industry. The latest innovation from Pratima Sinha and Prem Singh Kukreja known as TrueHAB will bring down travelling cost substantially after the Post COVID19. TrueHAB is the first of its kind, as it will serve as the world’s largest community of travelers where they can share their stories.

When asked about the brainchild behind the creation of TrueHABPratima Sinha Co-founder of TrueHAB commented “TrueHAB is the future and just the tip of the iceberg to what the future holds for travelers across the globe. The idea dawned on us after realizing the challenges travelers will get to pass through after the Coronavirus pandemic must have been contained. One such challenge is the ability for to avail beautiful cities to travel and at the same time become cost effective”.

“TrueHAB will be capturing the entire journey of a traveler using artificial intelligence, from the point that inspires them to begin their odyssey, to them discovering new horizons, and finally planning trips to set forth and meet that destination in person”.

“Craftsmanship comes with years of practicing a certain skill. However, when passion is combined with skill, one can achieve something that imitates perfection. All our experts at TrueHAB are well experienced, but it’s more than experience TrueHAB looks for. It’s an obsession to achieve the best possible results every time,” said Prem Singh Kukreja Co-founder of TrueHAB.

At TrueHAB their talented team of experts works day and night to provide its clients with the best available travel experience and a free flow 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Dehradun India and founded by Pratima Sinha and Prem Singh Kukreja. TrueHAB has more than 10,000 international and domestic hand-picked tours packages, which are not only cost effective but gives more value to the travelers at lower rates. The company focuses on building an extensive community of travelers using their stories, experiences as well as insight and taking all of that to collaborate with over 50,000 trusted travel experts and create a quintessential platform for vacationers.

