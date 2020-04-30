From $1,036.0 million in 2017, the global solar encapsulant market is expected to register a 28.4% CAGR in the forecast period (2018–2023) and generate a revenue of $4,555.4 million by 2023. The market is witnessing growth due to the growing awareness about the advantages of the solar cell technology, new developments in the solar cell technology, and the rising requirement for photovoltaic (PV) modules. A protective thin sheet which is used to shield the solar cell or module from dust, moisture, and air, is termed as a solar encapsulant.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/solar-encapsulation-market/report-sample

Based on material, the solar encapsulant market is classified into polyolefin elastomer, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and others (polydimethylsiloxane [PDMS]), ionomers, and thermoplastic polyurethane [TPU]). The largest volume share of 74.2% was held by the EVA classification in 2017, and was the dominant category in the market throughout the historical period (2013–2017). This was attributed to the excellent properties of EVA, such as great adhesive strength, excellent toughness and elasticity, and strong protection to solar cells against delamination and corrosion, making it a preferred material over others.

The bifurcations of the solar encapsulant market based on technology are thin-film solar and crystalline silicon solar. In the forecast period, the thin-film solar technology is predicted to be the faster growing one with the value and volume CAGRs of 28.7% and 23.0%, respectively. This technology is further divided into amorphous silicon (a-Si), copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), and cadmium telluride (CdTe). Among all, CIGS is expected to register the highest volume CAGR in the forecast period, as they provide the highest efficiency among all single-junction thin-film solar cells.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=solar-encapsulation-market

Increasing research & development activities in the solar encapsulant market are creating massive growth opportunities for the manufacturers. These activities are focused on enhancing the durability and efficiency of solar cells and their materials. Continuous efforts have resulted in the development of third-generation PVs that are equipped to overcome performance limits and current efficiency. Further, the prices of the materials used in the construction of cells and panels, have significantly reduced, thereby making the products accessible to a wider customer base.

Geographical Analysis of Solar Encapsulant Market

North America and APAC are expected to account for over 60% share in the global solar encapsulant market by 2023. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increase in the solar panel installation in residential and commercial buildings, and increase in the number of solar cell production units.

Other geographies, which include Europe, LATAM, and MEA, also hold considerable shares in the solar encapsulant market, on account of the presence of prominent encapsulant film manufacturers, increase in investments in the solar cell technology, increasing government initiatives toward solar energy development.

Germany is expected to lead the European solar encapsulant market, generating revenue of over $218.7 million by 2023. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of prominent encapsulant film manufacturers and increase in investments for research and development of solar materials.

Brazil is the fastest-growing market for solar encapsulant in the LATAM region. Inefficient electricity networks and increasing government initiatives toward solar energy development are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in Brazil.

Growing demand for PV technology and products, and favorable demography and geography have made parts of the MEA prime locations for solar power installation. Saudi Arabia is expected to hold a considerable share in the MEA solar encapsulant market in the forecast period.