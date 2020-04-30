Across the world, regulations to make such systems compulsory in automobiles are being formed. For instance, the European Union has targeted a 50% reduction in road accidents between 2020 and 2030. Similarly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the U.S. has made it mandatory for automakers to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Such regulations continue to push the demand for safety features in vehicles, including ADAS.

The ADAS market, in 2015, valued $19.8 billion, and by 2022, it is predicted to grow to $99.6 billion, at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period (2016–2022). Tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitoring system, park assist system, adaptive cruise control (ACC) system, blind spot detection system, lane departure warning system, and adaptive front lighting system are the various types of ADASs integrated in automobiles. Among these, ACC systems were the most popular during 2012–2015, as they help prevent crashes, by altering the speed of the vehicle, to maintain a safe distance from the one in front.

Another reason for the increasing installation rate of ADAS is the rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNI). As economic prosperity across the world is resulting in surging disposable income, people are starting to spend more on luxury goods, such as automobiles with advanced technology. Several countries, such as India, China,Italy, France,Switzerland, Russia,and Indonesia, have witnessed a significant growth in the HNI population in the past few years. As per a joint report by Royal Bank of Canada and Capegemini, the number of HNIs in India increased from 130,000 in 2009 to 200,000 in 2014.

Across the world, the ADAS marketgrowth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to be the fastest during the forecast period. This would be due to the rapid urbanization and increasing demand for high-end vehicles, as a result of the growing disposable income in the region. China and India are two of the largest automobile producers and buyers in the world, and the road accident and resulting fatality rates in the countries are also quite high. Both these factors are forecast to have a combined effect on the popularity of ADAS in the region.