The “Global Portable Medical Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global portable medical devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading portable medical devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Portable medical devices market globally. This report on ‘Portable medical devices market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Medical devices are used traditionally in the hospitals and clinics, has evolved and become more portable and creating new opportunities for the use in the home healthcare. Portable medical devices are wireless tools which are to improve and simplify the patient-care, especially in rural areas.

The portable medical devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing demand for the real-time analysis, diagnosis, & monitoring and rising demand for emergency healthcare services across the globe. However, allowing the access of patient data through various platforms and increasing demand for smart wearable devices is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the portable medical devices market.

1.Medtronic

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. General Electric Company

4. Abbott

5. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7. Natus Medical Incorporated

8. BD

9. OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

10. Infineon Technologies AG

The global portable medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, and application. Based on the product, the portable medical devices market is segmented as, diagnostic imaging, therapeutics, monitoring devices and smart wearable medical devices. On the basis of application, the portable medical devices market is classified as, gynecology, cardiology, gastro intestinal, urology, neurology, respiratory, orthopedics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global portable medical devices market based on product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The portable medical devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the portable medical devices market in the coming years, due to increase in investments in research and development and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing population base living in remote areas and increased healthcare spending in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting portable medical devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the portable medical devices market in these regions.

