Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Scope of the Report

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Important queries related to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

