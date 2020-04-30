The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Particle Size Analysis Market 2016 – 2024

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Particle Size Analysis market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Particle Size Analysis market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Particle Size Analysis market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Particle Size Analysis market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Particle Size Analysis market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Particle Size Analysis market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

key players are the key factors responsible for escalating revenues of particle size analysis market. However, the particle size analysis market is restricted by several drawbacks of the technique. For example, dynamic imaging analysis technique does not allow particle size distribution of particles smaller than one micrometer limiting its application in one clinical area. High price of the analyzer, and lack of knowledge regarding the technique are further expected to hamper the market growth of particle analysis over the forecast period.

The global market for particle size analysis is segmented on basis of technology, type of dispersion, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Technology Laser diffraction Dynamic light scattering (DLS) Imaging Fluid Imaging Static Microscope Based Imaging Coulter Principle Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) Others Laser Obscuration Resonant Mass Measurement Sieve Analysis Sedimentation



By Type Of Dispersion Spray Particle Size Analyzers Dry Particle Size Analyzers Wet Particle Size Analyzers



By End Users Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) Referral Laboratories Academic Institutions



By technology, the global market for particle size analysis has been classified into, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) and others (laser obscuration, resonant mass measurement, sieve analysis and sedimentation), laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering segments are expected to account for maximum revenue share in global particle size analysis market over the forecasted period. By type of dispersion, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, spray particle size analyzers, dry particle size analyzers, and wet particle size analyzers.

On the basis of end user, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs (Clinical Research Organizations), referral laboratories, and academic institutions.

On the basis of regional presence, global particle size analysis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global particle size analysis market. Growing need for precise measurement of particle size and particle differentiation in number of applications including chemicals, cosmetics, medicines, agriculture coupled with extensive exploitation of the technique nanotechnology applications is expected to drive revenues across the globe. However, increasing efforts by government in discovery of novel particle size analysis technologies is expected to drive the revenues for particle size analyzers in North America. Asia pacific is expected to witness growing demands for particle sie analyzers over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increase in the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D to China and India.

Some of the major players operating in global particle size analysis market are Malvern Instruments , HORIBA, Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Microtrac, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Izon Science Limited, CILAS , Sympatec GmbH and Agilent Technologies, Inc. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Particle Size Analysis market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Particle Size Analysis market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The ‘Particle Size Analysis market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

