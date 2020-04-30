In 2015, the world water treatment chemicals market was valued at $23,197.2 million and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2016-2022. Water constitutes an essential part of our day-to-day life and pure water is crucial for the well-being of our community. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust are not soluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease these TSS levels as per the end user requirement, and hence, differ depending on the TSS level, location, and application. The market for the world water treatment chemicals comprises various chemicals used in the water treatment processes.

Leading players of Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay S.A., and AkzoNobel N.V.

The “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Water Treatment Chemicals market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Coagulants

pH adjusters & softeners

Flocculants

Biocides & disinfectants

Scale inhibitors & dispersants

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

Segmentation by End Use:

Municipal Water

Industrial Water

Power generation

Refineries

Pulp & paper

Metal & mining

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Sugar

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Water Treatment Chemicals market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

