The world water treatment technology market is anticipated to reach $192,715 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2022. Water treatment technology involves removal of impurities contained in water during its use or storage and its conversion into usable form. The water treatment technology market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increase in water scarcity and its use in various industrial and household sectors. The market for these technologies is well practiced in European and North American markets. Moreover, the demand for this technology is expected to increase in the industrial sector due to excessive wastewater generation. Comparatively, the market is booming at a greater extent in the industrial sector as compared to other sectors because industries are facing difficulty in disposing large amount of wastewater generated by them, and the cost of maintenance is high. Urbanization and economic development have created the necessity of development of water treatment technologies.

Some of the key players of Water Treatment Technology Market:

Veolia Water Technologies, Suez Environment, Schlumberger, GE Water & Process Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Aquatech, Aecom, Ashland Inc.

Water Treatment Technology Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Water Treatment Technology key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Water Treatment Technology market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

PUMPING SYSTEM Segmentation:

Pumps

Valves & Controls

Automation Systems

CHEMICALS Segmentation:

Coagulants & Flocculants

Antifoamants & Defoamers

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Activated Carbon

Biocides

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Water Treatment Technology market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

