Hemoperfusion is described as an extracorporeal form of treatment because the blood is pumped through a device outside the patient’s body. This method was introduced in 1965 as a method for removing toxic substances from the body. It is done by lowering the blood concentration of several xenobiotic agents when they are the cause of intoxication. Adsorption is a method in which molecules or particles of one substance are attracted to the surface of solid material and held on there. These solid materials are called sorbents. In hemoperfusion, whole blood is passed through a column that contains fixed adsorbent particles. Toxins with molecular weights ranging from 100 to 40,000 Daltons bind to the particles and are removed as blood exits the column. Higher-molecular-weight solutes are adsorbed less efficiently. The sorbents most commonly used in hemoperfusion are resins and various forms of activated carbon or charcoal.

The rising number of blood and blood-related disorders and increasing use of adsorbent substance techniques to remove toxic substances and poisons will spur the demand of the hemoperfusion market. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product such as the major raw materials polypropylene, polycarbonate, membrane materials, activated carbon, etc. used in hemoperfusion will impact on the production cost of hemoperfusion. Hence, it will affect the price of hemoperfusion, which could affect the market value of the hemoperfusion market. Hemoperfusion manufacturers are trying to produce many more types of hemoperfusion for other different diseases. However, the risks of infection, blood clotting, destruction of blood platelets, and organ failure associated with hemoperfusion may restrict the adoption of this technology that may hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

