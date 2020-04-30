Cryotherapy is a cold therapy that uses low temperatures in medical treatment. Cryotherapy is used as a treatment in localized areas of some cancer (called cryosurgery), such as prostate cancer, and to treat abnormal skin cells by dermatologists. In cryotherapy, a needle-like applicator called a cryoprobe which is a thin wand-like device with a handle or trigger or a series of small needles and liquid nitrogen or argon gas to create intense cold to freeze and destroy diseased tissue. As a result of freezing the nerve gets inactivated due to which, painful nerve irritation is relieved. Cryotherapy is a relatively safe and effective means of treating localized nerve irritation.

Leading Cryotherapy Apparatus Market Players:

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

CooperSurgical Inc.

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

CryoPen, Inc.

CryoConcepts

Cryonic Medical

H&O Equipments

Keeler Ltd

Medtronic

The growing incidences of cardiac diseases, sports injuries, & cancers, and technological advancements in cryotherapy technology will drive the growing demand of the cryotherapy apparatus market. Also, the introduction of thin and efficient probes which are available in several sizes, and the use of narrow and improved cryoablation needles with other advancements is another chief growth augmenting factor that will affect the cryotherapy apparatus market. The growing popularity of cryotherapy in treating various types of cancer and musculoskeletal conditions, such as rheumatic conditions, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, and increasing application of this procedure in dermatology for beauty treatments are major factors anticipated to support market growth. However, limited access to cryotherapy and lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The “Global Cryotherapy Apparatus Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cryotherapy apparatus market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global cryotherapy apparatus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cryotherapy apparatus market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

