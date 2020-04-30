Almonds are high in monounsaturated fats that promote health by reducing cholesterol. This further results in reducing the risk of heart disease. The outer layer of the almond is similar to the fleshy portion of the peach. Inside the outer layer, there is a nut, consisting of a shell and a kernel surrounded by a thin skin. Almond kernels are used in manufacturing food and beverages such as almond flour, almond milk, almond butter, and biscuits. It is also used in the personal care & cosmetic industry and baking and confectionery industry to manufacture products such as ice cream, chocolates, and almond oil.

Leading Almond Kernels Market Players:

Bakers Authority

Blue Diamond Growers

Harris Family Enterprises

Mariani Nut Company.

Nutraj

Select Harvest USA

Sunbest Natural.

Terrasoul Superfoods

The Wonderful Company LLC

WeGotNuts

The almond kernels market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in the shift of consumers’ preference toward healthier bakery products. Almond milk is a non-dairy alternative for dairy milk that provides a low-fat, high-protein option for consumers. These factors help boost the growth of the almond kernels market. Consumers today are very conscious of the ingredients used to manufacture the cosmetic and personal care products. The demand for products with natural ingredients is on the rise; this further propels the demand for almond kernels globally. However, fluctuation in the availability and prices of raw material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the almond kernels market.

The “Global Almond Kernels Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the almond kernels market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global almond kernels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading almond kernels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

