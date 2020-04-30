Roasted wheat is recognized for providing texture, along with offering vital nutrients and augmenting the flavor of finished products. This has led manufacturers to choose roasted wheat to produce tastier and healthier snack products. Furthermore, flavored roasted wheat snacks are being increasingly favored by consumers. Along with offering vital nutrients, roasted wheat improves the flavor and taste of finished products.

Barley Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Castle Malting

Interquell GmbH

IREKS GmbH

Mouterij Dingemans

M?ller Albert Malzfabrik GmbH & Co.

Muntons plc

Simpsons Malt

The Swaen

Thomas Fawcett & Sons Ltd

The roasted wheat market has witnessed a significant growth owing to the rising demand for roasted wheat from snacks & convenience food producers. Moreover, the increasing focus on the usage of innovative roasting techniques is estimated to boost the roasted wheat market in the coming years. The increasing focus of millennials on health and wellness provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the roasted wheat market.

The “Global Roasted Wheat Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Roasted wheat market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, end-use, and geography. The global roasted wheat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Roasted wheat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

