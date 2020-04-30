The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Email Management market globally. This report on ‘Email Management market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Email Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. Email Management market payers in the market for telecoms are likely to generate lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the growing demand for Email Management market in the global market.

Email management software helps enterprises to manage large volumes of inbound emails easily. The software includes a ticketing system that assigns reference numbers to email queries. These software assist agents in tracking and responding to email requests with greater ease while also minimizing spam. It offers data enhancement, thus providing details about email’s author and intelligence analysis and helping readers to understand the content of an email. The increasing demand for software-based services across the urbanizing countries is likely to result in the high growth of the email management solution market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Data Xgen Technologies Pvt Ltd.

DeliverySlip

Docsvault (Easy Data Access)

Five9, Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

Moxie Software, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

SaneBox, Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

The surge in the number of business applications and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are providing a significant boost to the email management software market in the forecast period.

The report includes details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis for each of these companies.

Chapter Details of Email Management Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Email Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Email Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Email Management Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis