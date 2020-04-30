Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Pallet Trucks Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 to 2028

The global Pallet Trucks market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Pallet Trucks market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Pallet Trucks market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Pallet Trucks Market

The recently published market study on the global Pallet Trucks market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Pallet Trucks market. Further, the study reveals that the global Pallet Trucks market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Pallet Trucks market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Pallet Trucks market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Pallet Trucks market.

Key Opportunity

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) are controlled from outside and confined to programmed movements. A typical automatic guided pallet trucks employed in warehouses trail a programmed or pre-fixed route, and are unable to navigate around barriers or obstacles. Requirement of human intervention for clearing obstacles and restarting the equipment have led manufacturers to concentrate on advancements and upgradation in these pallet trucks.

Raymond’s Courier, Linde’s T-Matic, and Yale’s Driven by Baylo are key developments made in automatic guided pallet trucks that go beyond functioning of AGVs, moving independently around warehouses for lifting & storing pallets. A wide range of technologies, such as vision guidance systems, lasers, and GPS, are being incorporated in pallet trucks by manufacturers, enabling the equipment in mapping and navigating their environment. Such developments will significantly rub off on demand for pallet trucks in the near future.

