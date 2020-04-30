Complete study of the global Efavirenz market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Efavirenz industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Efavirenz production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Efavirenz market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva, Mylan, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Hetero, Strides Pharma, Gilead Sciences Efavirenz

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Efavirenz industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Efavirenz manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Efavirenz industry.

Global Efavirenz Market Segment By Type:

, Single Efavirenz, Two-drug combination, Three-drug combination Efavirenz

Global Efavirenz Market Segment By Application:

, Adults, Children

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Efavirenz industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Efavirenz Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Efavirenz Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Efavirenz Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Efavirenz

1.4.3 Two-drug combination

1.4.4 Three-drug combination

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Efavirenz Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adults

1.5.3 Children

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Efavirenz Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Efavirenz Industry

1.6.1.1 Efavirenz Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Efavirenz Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Efavirenz Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Efavirenz Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Efavirenz Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Efavirenz Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Efavirenz Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Efavirenz Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Efavirenz Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Efavirenz Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Efavirenz Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Efavirenz Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Efavirenz Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Efavirenz Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Efavirenz Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Efavirenz Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Efavirenz Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Efavirenz Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Efavirenz Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Efavirenz Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Efavirenz Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Efavirenz Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Efavirenz Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Efavirenz Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Efavirenz Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Efavirenz Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Efavirenz Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Efavirenz Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Efavirenz Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Efavirenz Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Efavirenz Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Efavirenz Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Efavirenz Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Efavirenz Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Efavirenz Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Efavirenz Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Efavirenz Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Efavirenz Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Efavirenz Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Efavirenz by Country

6.1.1 North America Efavirenz Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Efavirenz Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Efavirenz by Country

7.1.1 Europe Efavirenz Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Efavirenz Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Efavirenz by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Efavirenz Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Efavirenz Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Efavirenz by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Efavirenz Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Efavirenz Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Efavirenz Products Offered

11.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.2 Teva

11.2.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.2.2 Teva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Teva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Teva Efavirenz Products Offered

11.2.5 Teva Recent Development

11.3 Mylan

11.3.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Mylan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mylan Efavirenz Products Offered

11.3.5 Mylan Recent Development

11.4 Aurobindo Pharma

11.4.1 Aurobindo Pharma Corporation Information

11.4.2 Aurobindo Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Aurobindo Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Aurobindo Pharma Efavirenz Products Offered

11.4.5 Aurobindo Pharma Recent Development

11.5 Cipla

11.5.1 Cipla Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cipla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Cipla Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cipla Efavirenz Products Offered

11.5.5 Cipla Recent Development

11.6 Macleods Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.6.2 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Efavirenz Products Offered

11.6.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.7 Hetero

11.7.1 Hetero Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hetero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hetero Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hetero Efavirenz Products Offered

11.7.5 Hetero Recent Development

11.8 Strides Pharma

11.8.1 Strides Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 Strides Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Strides Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Strides Pharma Efavirenz Products Offered

11.8.5 Strides Pharma Recent Development

11.9 Gilead Sciences

11.9.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gilead Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Gilead Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Gilead Sciences Efavirenz Products Offered

11.9.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Efavirenz Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Efavirenz Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Efavirenz Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Efavirenz Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Efavirenz Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Efavirenz Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Efavirenz Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Efavirenz Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Efavirenz Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Efavirenz Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Efavirenz Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Efavirenz Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Efavirenz Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Efavirenz Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Efavirenz Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Efavirenz Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Efavirenz Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Efavirenz Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Efavirenz Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Efavirenz Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Efavirenz Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

