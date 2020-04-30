In 2017, the music composing software market generated a value of $79.2 million and is predicted to register a 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the increasing inclination towards music composing software, growing number of live concerts and music events, and expanding media and entertainment industry. The software that are utilized for music composition, creation of electronic music, and digital recording are referred to as music composing software. Several instruments can be digitally simulated utilizing this software enabling virtual experience.

On the basis of instrument simulation, the music composing software market is classified into pipe organ, full orchestra, piano, guitar, and drums & percussions. The guitar classification dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017); however, the software for piano simulation also held a significant share of the market during the historical period. The classification is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 21.0% during the forecast period. This is because various artists are becoming more inclined toward virtual piano for composing, recording, and providing an extra layer to the tracks.

When operating system (OS) is taken into consideration, the music composing software market is divided into MAC, Android, Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD), Windows, iOS, and Linux. Among these, the Windows OS accounted for approximately 28.0% revenue share of the market in 2017. This OS is utilized widely in the Asia-Pacific region, whereas MAC OS is used more in North America. During the forecast period, iOS is predicted to grow at the fastest pace as it is preferred mobile OS among end-users.

A major driving factor of the music composing software market is the growing media and entertainment industry. As per the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, the global media and entertainment market reached a value of $1.9 trillion in 2016. The market is growing due to factors including digitization, multiple-devices, multiple-platforms, and technological advancements. The demand for music composition software is increasing for composing different forms of music for a wide variety of media and entertainment segments, such as movies/cinemas, advertising, gaming, television, publishing, music, and internet.