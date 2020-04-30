Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Rapid Industrialization to Boost Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Growth by 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

Segmentation Analysis of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market report evaluates how the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market in different regions including:

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large MOM software vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

By Component

Software On-Premise Cloud-based

Professional Services

By Functionality

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others (Planning, Scheduling & Dispatching etc.)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

Others (Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Questions Related to the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

