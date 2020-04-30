The microsegmentation is essential for refining network security for enhanced safety. The method involves the creation of secure zones in data centers and cloud deployments, thus enabling companies to isolate workloads and secure them individually. Microsegmentation is rapidly gaining traction on account of its operational efficiency. The recent market developments, such as new product launches and acquisitions by the key players, create a favorable landscape for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the forecast period.

The microsegmentation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in threats concerned with network connectivity and data, coupled with the use of security virtualization and cloud computing. Moreover, the rising number of ransomware attacks on connected systems is further likely to augment market growth. However, high costs associated with advanced security solutions may impede the growth of the microsegmentation market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud-based services offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Microsegmentation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Microsegmentation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Microsegmentation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AlgoSec Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Guardicore Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Opaq Networks, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

vArmour Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

The “Global Microsegmentation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Microsegmentation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Microsegmentation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Microsegmentation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global microsegmentation market is segmented on the basis of component, security type, deployment model, organization size, and end user industry. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on security type, the market is segmented as network security, database security, and application security. By deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large Enterprises. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Microsegmentation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Microsegmentation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Microsegmentation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Microsegmentation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Microsegmentation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Microsegmentation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Microsegmentation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Microsegmentation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

