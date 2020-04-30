In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data.

By leveraging the enterprise data integration platform for data migration, organizations benefit from reduced risk of cost overrun, or project delay, and lower-cost data migration effort. It improves data consistency across systems, processes, and organizations, and also increase responsiveness to the business. Changing the regulatory landscape, growing business data volumes, and the increasing need to maintain the legacy data are the factors that contribute to the growth of the data migration market. However, address verification issues, and quality of data are the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for disaster recovery for business continuity and growing inclination to deploy cloud-based systems are the factors that would offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants. Data migration helps in reviewing the consumption of energy and areas where it can be cut down and provides an additional benefit of cost-cutting for the organization. Well-Planned and organized data migration can make overall business procedures and processes more efficient.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Migration market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Migration market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Migration market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Informatica

Information Builders

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Data Migration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Migration market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Migration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Migration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data migration market is segmented on the basis of data type, business function, and industry vertical. Based on data type, the data migration market is segmented into: Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data. On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into: Marketing, Sales, Finance, Legal, Operations, and Human Resources (HR). On the basis of industry verticals, the market is segmented into: BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Migration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Migration Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Migration market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Migration market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

