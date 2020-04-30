Broadband provides higher data rate access to the Internet, which uses fiber optic cables and wires. In telecommunications, a broadband signaling is a method which handles the frequencies of wideband. In broadband, communication bandwidth uses an extensive range of rates for receiving data between various networks. Cable and DSL are the two most popular broadband platforms. DSL or Digital Subscriber Line service provides a connection to the Internet through the telephone network. A cable modem or cable internet or access provides Internet access via Hybrid Fiber Coaxial wiring, which helps in carrying television signals. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), mobile broadband subscriptions have grown by more than 20% annually in the last five years. According to the OECD, mobile broadband penetration was at 99 percent across the 35 countries they represent at the end of 2017.

Broadband plays a significant role in today’s economic and social world and is used as a social improvement tool connecting businesses, governments, and consumers. Broadband offers high speed and supports innovative content and services. The global broadband industry is anticipated to continue recording strong growth in the coming years. Active government broadband initiatives, technological advances, and widespread recognition, investments made in improving broadband infrastructure; are the major factors enhancing the performance of the broadband industry. Mobile broadband has become a necessity for subscribers on a global level. The demand and popularity for mobile broadband are increasing because of the introduction of new devices such as netbooks, tablets, MIDs, and increasingly powerful smartphones.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT&T

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Comcast Corporation

Cox Communications, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

Intracom Telecom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Time Warner Cable Inc.

Verizon

Vodafone Group Plc.

The “Global Broadband Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Broadband market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Broadband market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Broadband market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global broadband market is segmented on the basis of type, network, and end-user. Based on type, the broadband market is segmented into: Fixed Broadband, and Mobile Broadband. On the basis of network, the market is segmented into: 3G, LTE/4G, and 5G. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into: Industrial, Commercial, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Broadband market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Broadband Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Broadband market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Broadband market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Broadband Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Broadband Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Broadband Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Broadband Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

