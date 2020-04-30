Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Analgesics Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Analgesics market. Hence, companies in the Analgesics market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Analgesics Market

The global Analgesics market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Analgesics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Analgesics market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Analgesics market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Analgesics market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Analgesics market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Analgesics market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Analgesics market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

manufacturers to increase their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions with local analgesics drug manufacturers, e.g., Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mundipharma International extended their opioid product portfolio in China in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In terms of revenue share, Canada, Germany and France stand at the third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the analgesics market. By region, Western Europe is expected to be the second large analgesics market due to high penetration of analgesics for pain management. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 8.0% (2018-2028) owing to increasing adoption of advanced pain care drugs, government initiatives to spread awareness and various welfare schemes. Less availability and affordability of high efficacy drugs, such as opioid analgesics, is expected to hamper the growth of analgesics market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative analgesics market due to low adoption of pain management medications. Latin America is experiencing a steady growth, but is expected to be less lucrative analgesics market due to undertreatment of pain.

Key Insights

Favourable reimbursement scenario in North America and Western Europe for pain management, particularly for patients with cancer pain and inpatient pain, is expected to drive the growth of the analgesics market in the regions over the forecast period.

The North America analgesics market size is expected to represent a high incremental opportunity of US$ 1,476.5 in 2018 over 2017

Various non-opioid analgesics to treat moderate to chronic pain are under the development phase due to increased abusive consumption of opioid drugs for non-medical purpose

Various manufacturers are developing opioids with abuse deterrence properties to reduce the abusive consumption of opioids for non-medical purpose, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the analgesics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to the fast-growing analgesics market due to growing pain treatment seeking rate.

Various analgesics manufacturers are focusing on to expand their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships with local analgesics manufacturers, e.g., Grunenthal and Mundipharma have entered into a license and distribution agreement, under which Mundipharma will promote and distribute Grunenthal’s tramal (tramadol) in China from May 1, 2018.

Factors and Trends Impacting the Growth of the Market

The number of cancer cases is increasing and so is the prevalence of cancer pain, which is expected to drive the demand for analgesics over the forecast period.

During 1999–2015, abusive consumption of opioid analgesics for non-medical purpose resulted in more than 183,000 deaths in the U.S.

Various opioid manufacturing companies withdrew their products and stopped the promotion of opioids, e.g. Endo International plc voluntarily stopped promoting opioid products to the U.S. healthcare professionals and eliminated the company’s entire U.S. pain product sales force. Endo also voluntarily withdrew Opana ER from the analgesics market. Purdue Pharma L.P. restructured and significantly reduced their commercial operation, and announced that their sales representatives will no longer promote opioids to prescribers.

Undertreatment of cancer pain is a major challenge in the Asian countries, where the percentage of patients with negative pain management index (PMI), which represents the degree of undertreatment of pain, ranged from 27.0% to 79.0%. Whereas, the U.S. (39.1–3%) and Europe (19.1–26.6%) have lower mean negative PMI.

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Analgesics market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Analgesics market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

