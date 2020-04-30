The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market : The report gives immense knowledge on the competitive nature of key players

Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market during the assessment period.

Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market. The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

The connected (smart) street lights market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, by component, and by region. Based on connectivity type, the market has been further classified into wired and wireless. By component, the connected (smart) street lights market is classified into hardware, software and services. Geographically, the report classifies the global connected (smart) street lights market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the connected (smart) street lights market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of connected (smart) street lights market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global connected (smart) street lights market include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., Schreder Group, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd. , Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight have also been added in the report.

The global connected (smart) street lights market is segmented as below:

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Component

Hardware Sensor Controller/Relays Others

Software

Services

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



