How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact The Leading Companies Competing in the Soft Skills Management Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global soft skills management market. Some of the key players profiled include Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, edX, Inc., Global Training Solutions, Inc., Interaction Associates, Inc., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC., NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Ltd., Skill Key Interactive, LLC, Skillsoft Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, The Insights Group Ltd., VitalSmarts, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.
The global soft skills management market is segmented as below:
Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Delivery Mode
- Regular/Offline
- Online
- Asynchronous Online Courses
- Synchronous Online Courses
- Hybrid Courses
Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Soft Skill Type
- Management & Leadership
- Administration & Secretarial
- Communication & Productivity
- Personal Development
- Others
Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Industry
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality
- IT & Telecom
- Education
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Provider
- Corporate/ Enterprise
- Academic/ Education
Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Switzerland
- Spain
- Ireland
- Poland
- Benelux
- Nordic region
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
