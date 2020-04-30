How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact The Leading Companies Competing in the Soft Skills Management Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Soft Skills Management market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Soft Skills Management market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Soft Skills Management market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Soft Skills Management market over the forecast period. The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Soft Skills Management market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Soft Skills Management market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Soft Skills Management market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global soft skills management market. Some of the key players profiled include Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, edX, Inc., Global Training Solutions, Inc., Interaction Associates, Inc., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC., NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Ltd., Skill Key Interactive, LLC, Skillsoft Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, The Insights Group Ltd., VitalSmarts, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.

The global soft skills management market is segmented as below:

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Delivery Mode

Regular/Offline

Online Asynchronous Online Courses Synchronous Online Courses Hybrid Courses



Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Soft Skill Type

Management & Leadership

Administration & Secretarial

Communication & Productivity

Personal Development

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Provider

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Switzerland Spain Ireland Poland Benelux Nordic region Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Singapore Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



