COVID-19: Potential impact on Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity Status Analyzed during 2018 to 2031

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market

Most recent developments in the current Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market? What is the projected value of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market?

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market. The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.

The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions

Systems

Devices

IT Equipment

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems

Conveyors

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)

Automatic sorters

Automated guided vehicle (AGV)

Robotic picking system

Automatic palletizer

Peripheral & supporting components BFSI

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices

RFID Readers

Real-time location system (RTLS)

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

Barcode Stickers

RFID Tags,

Global positioning system (GPS)

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment

Enterprise Servers

Client Machines

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions

IoT platform

Warehouse Management and Control System

Transport Management System

Enterprise solutions

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Project Management System

Customer Relationship Management

Information Management System

Human Capital Management

Order Management System

Big Data and Analytics

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services

Consulting & Training

Implementation & Integration

Operation & Maintenance

Managed Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry

3PL

Warehouse

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



