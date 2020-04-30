How Coronavirus is Impacting Architectural Coatings Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2027

The global Architectural Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Architectural Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Architectural Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Architectural Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Architectural Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market segmentation includes demand or consumption in all the regions and countries individually.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global architectural coatings market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, The World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA) ,American Architectural Manufacturers (AAMA), American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Coatings Association (ACA), British Coating Federation (BCF) , The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) , Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI),company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Architectural Coatings Market has been divided into the following segments.

Architectural Coatings Market – Resin Analysis

Vinyl/Styrene

Acrylics

Alkyds

Polyurethanes

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – End User Analysis

Residential New Building Reconstruction

Non-Residential New Building Reconstruction



Architectural Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Architectural Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Architectural Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Architectural Coatings Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Architectural Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Architectural Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

