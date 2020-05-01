Uplifting book showcases the power of words to alter one’s life

April 20, 2020 – Bern, Switzerland – International best-selling author Michel F. Bolle recently launched his latest book, Happiness & Something Greater – 365 Life Changing Inspirational Quotes, adding to his long list of acclaimed publications. Happiness & Something Greater was written with the sole objective of helping readers achieve a rich, fulfilling, and worthwhile life.

The all-new book includes a dynamic, uplifting and, at times, humbling assortment of inspirational quotes from sporting legends, titans of business and politics, and influencers. According to Bolle, a great quote can influence and uplift individuals to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The perfect quote can also help individuals find a ray of hope in a time of uncertainty, and Happiness & Something Greater – 365 Life Changing Inspirational Quotes certainly can help people through tough times.

Bolle, a self-professed workaholic, has crafted an inspiring piece of literature that will have readers ready to alter the way they live. A former professional volleyball player in Switzerland, Bolle has dedicated his life to helping others whether it be through life coaching, motivational speaking, or writing inspirational books. The mountain of a man has built a reputation over the years of tackling projects with an incredible passion and always having a smile on his face.

The author began writing as a teenager compiling short stories and poems; however, it wasn’t until years later that Bolle finally published his debut book, Nature Hits Back, in 2016. Since then, the author has been prolific publishing over a half dozen books, including the romance novel Alperose: Love Where You Least Expect It, in 2019. Bolle’s books can be found in both English and German, and thanks to being released in the two languages, he has found dedicated readers all over the globe.

Happiness & Something Greater – 365 Life Changing Inspirational Quotes can be found on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats. For more information on Happiness & Something Greater – 365 Life Changing Inspirational Quotes or to buy a copy, please visit here. To learn more about Bolle, please visit his website, https://michel-bolle.com/

