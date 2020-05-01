Coronavirus’ business impact: Automotive Valves Market 2019 By Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2025

The global Automotive Valves market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Valves market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Valves market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Valves market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Valves market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

The world automotive valves market is envisaged to be boosted by the rapid rise in automobile sales across major regions. Countries such as India and China are witnessing a surge in the growth of automobile sales and production warranting a positive impact on the progress of the market. Heavy penalties imposed by authorities such as Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) upon failure to adhere to emission standards could bode well for the market. New automotive valve technologies, as a result, could receive investments directed by automakers. The market for supportable automotive valves is projected to be advantaged in the coming years due to the increasing upgrade of automobiles and incessant rise in automobile demand.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Segmentation

The international automotive valves market is prophesied to see a product segmentation into AT control valve, water valve, tire valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, solenoid valve, fuel system valve, thermostat valve, brake valve, air conditioning (A/C) valve, and engine (inlet and outlet) valve. By 2022, engine (inlet and outlet) valve could achieve a larger revenue of US$6.1 bn.

By vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-size passenger cars, and compact passenger cars are anticipated to divide the international automotive valves market.

By sales channel, OEM and aftermarket could be the two chief segments for the international automotive valves market.

By function, the international automotive valves market is predicted to be segregated into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic, and mechanical and pilot-operated.

By geography, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe could be key segments of the international automotive valves market.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Competition

The analysts authoring the report on the worldwide automotive valves market study some of the vital industry players. Readers could gain important knowledge about companies such as Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Eaton, FTE Automotive, MAHLE GmbH, FUJI OOZX, Inc., and Knorr Bremse AG.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Valves market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Valves market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Valves Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Valves market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Valves market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Valves market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Valves market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Valves market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Valves landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive Valves market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive Valves market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive Valves market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Valves market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Valves market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive Valves market by the end of 2029?

