The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Pricing Analysis by 2026

key segments in the photo printing and merchandise market. A few of the leading companies in retail sector include Walmart Stores, Inc. and Target Corporation, which design, print, and sell photo print and merchandise products in retail. Among retail giants, Target Corporation have a dedicated photo labs in their stores for printing photos on paper or any merchandise. Individual retail shops that sell photo print and related products, also fall under the retail category.

The report highlights highest growth potential existing in the already dominating segment, online distribution channel, which includes selling of photo products or printing via an online medium using company websites or mobile-based applications. This segment will possibly account for around 55% market value share by 2028 end. A few companies spearheading the online photo printing and merchandise sector, include Snapfish, Cimpress N.V., Bay Photo Inc., and Shutterfly, Inc.

Expansion of Ecommerce sector pinpoints growth of developing regions

North America and Western Europe have been identified to be the key regional markets for photo printing and merchandise over the forecast period. While North America is foreseen to lose its value share, Western Europe is anticipated to encounter with attractive opportunities contributing to its increased market share of over 25% by 2028 end, as estimated by the report.

China and other developing Asian economies, along with South East Asian countries, are presumed to witness significant growth opportunities in near future. This growth has been primarily attributed to the flourishing Ecommerce sector. Booming use of smartphones and growing popularity of smartphone applications for capturing and sharing of photos is identified to be another key factor boosting the market growth. In addition, constantly improving broadband infrastructure and wireless connectivity networks will fuel the growth of market in next few years.

