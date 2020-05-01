Sleep Apnea Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic devices, and End-Users. The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is calculated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 5,731.3 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the market scenario of the global sleep apnea devices.

The global sleep apnea devices market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. Key factors driving the growth of the market are increased usage of oral devices and technological developments by major players. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. In May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam mask cushion, which is a game-changer for patients with sleep apnea. The product is compatible with any CPAP that includes AirMini. Additionally, rising geriatric population suffering from sleep apnea also supports the market growth. Various countries across the globe focus on creating awareness about sleep apnea among the general population, to initiate early diagnosis and treatment.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are

1.RedMed

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Fisher & Paykel

4. Braebon Medical Corporation

5. Compumedics Limited

6. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

7. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

8. SomnoMed Limited

9. Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG

10. Devilbiss

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 4,607.9 Mn in 2017.

The growth of sleep apnea devices market is attributed to the increased usage of oral device. Additionally, technological developments increase the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Additionally, rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

The market for sleep apnea devices has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, new product developments by key players in the market and rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the US is likely to boost the growth of Sleep Apnea Devices market in North America.

The market for sleep apnea devices consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; RedMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC and others.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Diagnostic Device

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy Systems

Single-Channel Screening (Oximeters) Devices

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Therapeutic Device

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By End-User

Home Healthcare

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

