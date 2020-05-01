The growth of the telehealth market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the home monitoring programs for the treatment. Home monitoring programs are designed to help patients with frequent ER visits or re-hospitalization to receive treatment in the comfort of their home. The goal of the Home monitoring programs is to reduce the hospital readmissions or trips to the physician and reduce length of stays in hospitals.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003741

For instance, in November, 2017, Medtronic launched a new telehealth service with the Medtronic Care Management Services that support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Home Telehealth Devices and Services. Furthermore, improvement in ICT technologies is expected to offer wide growth opportunities for the players operating in the telehealth market during the forecast period.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in May 2018, American Well launched AW11, which is the latest telehealth to offer the video visits to patients. Such product launches increase the commercial availability of the product and services and thus bolster the market growth.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Medtronic

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Tunstall Healthcare

4. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

5. Philips Healthcare

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

8. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

9. Medvivo Group Ltd.

10. American Well

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the global telehealth market, owing to factors such as government initiatives, investments made by the major companies, and advancements in ICT and remote monitoring technologies, coupled with high acceptance among the customers especially in the US and Canada. The demand for telehealth is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand in China. China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003741

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876