The “Global eHealth Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global eHealth market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, end user and geography. The global eHealth market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The eHealth is used as an information and communication technology (ICT) for the development of healthcare infrastructure. These systems enables the healthcare facilities to offer personalized medicine, mobile health delivery, and social media e-health to their patients. Based on innovative technology these eHealth systems prioritize the delivery of clinical information, care & services.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions & services to deliver the higher care at low costs. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions are the factors that add new opportunities for the global eHealth market over the forecast period.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

General Electric Company

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Siemens AG

6. athenahealth, Inc.

7. CompuMed, Inc.

8. McKinsey & Company

9. Medtronic

10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global eHealth based on product & service and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eHealth market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the eHealth market in the global arena due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of initiatives from the American Health Information Community (AHIC) in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global eHealth market due to the increasing usage of big data and increasing adoption of internet facilities in healthcare.

