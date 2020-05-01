Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The presented market report on the global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Rising Adoption in Petrochemical Industry to Pave Lucrative Growth Avenues

Abundant employment of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a stabilizer in the petrochemical manufacturing, in light of its preservative effect, is likely to pave remunerative growth avenues for the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market. The petrochemical industry plays a vital role in a nation’s economic development, facilitating supply of fundamental & imperative raw materials to a wide range of industries. Steady growth in the petrochemical industry worldwide, particularly in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as China, will continue to fuel adoption of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in the upcoming years.

Favorable thermal properties of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate has led its adoption as a phase change material (PCM), as this quality chemical imparts high heat during fusion. The heat released can further be leveraged as a lucrative source of energy in various industrial sectors. Growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is likely to be underpinned by use of the chemical as a phase change material in the use of urban waste heat, which emanates from co-generation systems. Additionally, benefits of this chemical in the formulation of biocidal products, plant protection products, processing aids, and fertilizers will further drive expansion of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Growth Driven by High Demand for Nitrogen Fertilizers

Manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers involves use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate, as the compound is a rich source of nitrogen. Growing requirement for nitrogen fertilizers in tandem with the steadily growing agricultural sector will continue to fuel growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) states that demand for nitrogen fertilizers across the globe has remained significant in recent years, with sales estimated to close in on 119,418,000 tons by 2018-end. Given such robust sales of nitrogen fertilizers, growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market will continue to surge in the foreseeable future.

Significant benefits of magnesium in the fixation of nitrogen, and controls nutrient uptake in plants, has further translated into robust use of this compound in the fertilizer industry, particularly in nitrogen fertilizer production. As magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is a core source of nitrogen, steady adoption in the fertilizer industry will significantly impact growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market

Important queries related to the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

