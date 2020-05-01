Sales of Tilapia Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

“

In 2018, the market size of Tilapia Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Tilapia market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Tilapia market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Tilapia market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Tilapia Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Tilapia history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Tilapia market, the following companies are covered:

Market Participants

The market participants in the global tilapia market identified across the value chain include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd., Baiyang Aquatic Group, Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, North Atlantic Fish Co. Inc., Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Mazzetta Company LLC., Netuno Internacional SA. among the other tilapia manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Tilapia Market

Primary demand for Tilapia in the global market is from China, Taiwan and American countries due to its wide application in food and pharmaceutical industry. Tilapia concurrently moved into the unceremonious dining restaurant chains and the supermarkets and club stores. Roughly all the small and medium dining chains in the USA now feature tilapia food on their menus. Tilapia is cut into thin strips, deep fried and are served as appetizers with slices of onion and cut lime in Indonesia. This rising popularity of tilapia is expected boost the market growth of the tilapia market across the globe.

Tilapia skin when treated with salt releases Gelatin can be used to make medicines. Tilapia skin have been used to make variety of leather goods, clothes and accessories. Tilapia can be used in the creation of flower ornaments made from dried and colored scale. The increasing use of tilapia in pharmaceutical and fashion industry is expected growth market demand for tilapia across the globe. Frozen whole fish mostly produced by Taiwan for export purposes. Fresh fillets preferred by USA for their retail and restaurant markets. Africa is expected consolidate the Tilapia market and demand in Asia and Latin America is expected to raise over the forecasted period.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tilapia product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tilapia , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tilapia in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tilapia competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tilapia breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Tilapia market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tilapia sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“