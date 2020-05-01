The New Report “Digital Therapeutics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The digital therapeutics market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Premium Market Insights delivers well Digital Therapeutics researched industry Digital Therapeutics wide information on the Digital Therapeutics market. It studies the market essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc, Digital Therapeutics, Inc, 360Medlink Inc, Medtronic, Voluntis, Neurolief, GAIA Ag, Biofourmis, Bupa, Dthera

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Digital Therapeutics market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro Digital Therapeutics economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Therapeutics market segments and regions.

Type

Software and mobile application

Hardware

Disease Type

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Diseases

