Coronavirus’ business impact: Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Mechanized Irrigation Systems market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5256?source=atm

Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights

Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies

Data collected from credible sources including product managers, sales representatives, marketing executives, and more

Providing accurate insights for over ten industrial verticals

Swift delivery of reports with COVID-19 impact without any delays

Up-to-date market research and analytical tools used to curate market reports

Critical Data in the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Report

Company share analysis and competition landscape

Recent trends and notable developments in the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market space

Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market

Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5256?source=atm

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

major players in the global mechanized irrigation systems market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the mechanized irrigation systems business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global mechanized irrigation systems market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global mechanized irrigation systems market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the mechanized irrigation systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are efficient usage of water and fertilizers and mechanized irrigation systems to play a vital role in higher crop yield with improved quality globally. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the mechanized irrigation systems market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the mechanized irrigation systems market in different regions. The parameters are irrigated land, government support, agricultural production, water resources, and penetration of mechanized irrigation systems in each region.

In 2015, approximately 65 million acres of farmland were irrigated across the U.S. which made a significant contribution to the overall agricultural production in the country. In 2015, 488 million acres of farmland were equipped for irrigation globally. However, only 84% of the total irrigated area is expected to be cultivated. As of 2015, countries with the largest irrigated areas were India (163 million acres), China (155 million acres), and the U.S. (65 million acres). Efficient mechanized irrigation systems, such as center pivot and lateral move systems, and water management practices can help maintain the profitability of farms in an era of increasingly costly and limited water supplies.

The mechanized irrigation systems market was segmented on the basis type (center pivot irrigation systems and lateral move irrigation systems) and by application (land application of wastes, nursery crops, agricultural crops, and lawns & gardens). The mechanized irrigation systems market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the mechanized irrigation systems market. Key players in the mechanized irrigation systems market includes Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., EPC Industries Limited, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc., Rivulis Irrigation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation, and Valmont Industries.

The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Type

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Application

Land Application of Wastes

Nursery Crops

Agricultural Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Ukraine Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt Israel Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCA) Brazil Chile Venezuela Rest of SCA



Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5256?source=atm

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market: