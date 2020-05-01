COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Fine Blanking Tools Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the Fine Blanking Tools market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the Fine Blanking Tools market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Segmentation of the Fine Blanking Tools Market

The presented report dissects the Fine Blanking Tools market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Fine Blanking Tools market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

With bright prospects of growth for fine blanking tools in the electric mobility market, Feintool Holding AG announced the acquisition of Germany-based company Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH which specializes in the production of fine blanking tools for the electric vehicle market. Feintool plans to expand its presence in the fine blanking tools market with the acquisition and capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicle components.

Growing developments for testing the performance parameters of fine blanking tools witnessed another development after a study suggested the tools to exhibit superior wear resistance and tolerability when their design was fabricated using multiple FEM simulations.

Other key players operating in the fine blanking tools market are TIDC India, IFB industries, Petford Group, ART Group, Ferrari & Carena s.r.l, Quantum Manufacturing Limited, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, and Menear Engineering.

Fine Blanking Tools: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Electrical

Automobile

Construction

Precision Machinery

Oil & Gas

Aviation

On the basis of type, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Sliding-punch Fine Blanking Tools

Fixed-punch Fine Blanking Tools

On the basis of die, the global fine blanking tools market has been segmented into:

Progressive Die

Fine Blanking Die

Single Die

Fine Blanking Tools Market: Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region will occupy majority of the market share in the fine blanking tools market. Growing manufacturing industry and urbanization in China will the main drivers for the fine blanking tools market in the region. North America, being one of the mature markets in the manufacturing industry, will observe a steady growth and moderate market share in fine blanking tools market over the forecast period. The Europe region will observe a significant growth in the fine blanking tools market due to the growing automobile industry in the region. The Africa region is expected to witness the lowest amount of growth in the fine blanking tools market due to a low presence of manufacturing and automobile industries in the region.

Global Fine Blanking Tools Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fine blanking tools market identified across the value chain include:

Feintool International Holding AG

TIDC INDIA

IFB Industries Limited

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

Petford Group

Menear Engineering

Ferrari & Carena s.r.l.

ART Group

Quantum Manufacturing Limited

Petford Group

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the fine blanking tools market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to fine blanking tools market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fine Blanking Tools Market Segments

Fine Blanking Tools Market Dynamics

Fine Blanking Tools Market Size

Fine Blanking Tools Supply & Demand

Fine Blanking Tools Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Fine Blanking Tools Competition & Companies involved

Fine Blanking Tools Technology

Fine Blanking Tools Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with fine blanking tools market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on fine blanking tools market segments and geographies.

