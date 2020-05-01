Automotive chips are used for monitoring and controlling various functions in the vehicles. Growing demand for enhanced connectivity chip that provides high capacity data networking, hence driving the growth of the automotive chip market. The growing demand for the vehicle led to the Increasing production of vehicles that propels the growth of the automotive chip market. Autonomous vehicles, e-mobility, advanced security and high connectivity are some of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the automotive chip market.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024607

Autonomous vehicles need real-time data processing that required a large number of sensors and high-powered automotive chips, hence growing demand for the automotive chip market. Moreover, a rising requirement for enhanced safety in vehicles is also augmenting the growth of the automotive chip market. The growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe are rising the need for ICs, memory, microprocessor and microcontroller are further boosting the growth of the automotive chip market. The development of automatic vehicles, such as driverless cars and connected vehicles, creates lucrative opportunities for the market player of the automotive chip market.

The “Global Automotive chip Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive chip industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automotive chip market with detailed market segmentation by product, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive chip market.

The global automotive chip market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, application. On the basis of product the market is segmented as logic ICs, analog ICs, microcontrollers and microprocessors, memory. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles. On the basis of application the market is segmented as chassis, powertrain, safety system, body electronics, telematics and infotainment.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive chip market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive chip market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive chip market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive chip in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive chip market.

Purchase a copy of this research report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00024607

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive chip companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Maxim Integrated

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– Micron Technology, Inc.

– NVIDIA Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.